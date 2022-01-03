Two vehicle crash in Cambridge leaves one person with serious injuries

CAMBRIDGE -

A man was sent to hospital after a two vehicle crash involving a car and large commercial truck in Cambridge.

Police told CTV News the crash happened around 3 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Pinebush Road and High Ridge Court.

According to officials, the truck was turning left when it was struck by a car traveling eastbound.

The 31-year-old male driver of the car was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Police said Pinebush Road will be closed for several hours in both directions between Conestoga Boulevard and Franklyn Boulevard and the public is asked to avoid the area.

No further details have been given at this time.