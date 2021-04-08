KITCHENER -- There is a new COVID-19 vaccine clinic available to eligible residents in Kitchener and another clinic getting ready to open next week in Ayr.

In a news release, the region confirmed that a clinic at New Vision Family Health in the 421 Greenbrook Drive plaza in Kitchener opened Thursday.

Next Tuesday, a clinic at the North Dumfries Community Health Centre on Greenfield Road in Ayr will open to the public.

Those who have pre-registered for a vaccine appointment and have been notified that it’s their turn to book can choose one of the two locations among other clinics to get the jab.

Waterloo Region residents who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can pre-register online.