Two teens arrested, gun seized after attempted carjacking in Kitchener: WRPS

Waterloo regional police have arrested two teens and are looking for a third in connection to an attempted carjacking at gunpoint.

Police say the three suspects approached a driver as she entered her car around 6:20 p.m. Thursday on Belmont Avenue West in Kitchener.

One suspect allegedly took out a firearm, but was unable to force the driver out of the vehicle. When witnesses approached, the suspects ran away.

Officers later arrested two suspects behind a business on King Street near Union Boulevard and seized a firearm.

A 15-year-old and 17-year-old, both from Kitchener, have been charged with attempted robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent. The 15-year-old was also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police are still looking for the third suspect. He's described as a Black male in his late teens with a thin build.