Two teens arrested, gun seized after attempted carjacking in Kitchener: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested two teens and are looking for a third in connection to an attempted carjacking at gunpoint.
Police say the three suspects approached a driver as she entered her car around 6:20 p.m. Thursday on Belmont Avenue West in Kitchener.
One suspect allegedly took out a firearm, but was unable to force the driver out of the vehicle. When witnesses approached, the suspects ran away.
Officers later arrested two suspects behind a business on King Street near Union Boulevard and seized a firearm.
A 15-year-old and 17-year-old, both from Kitchener, have been charged with attempted robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent. The 15-year-old was also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Police are still looking for the third suspect. He's described as a Black male in his late teens with a thin build.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Earthquake centred near New York City possibly felt by 42 million people
An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents across the Northeast reporting rumbling in a region where people are unaccustomed to feeling the ground move.
'Plan for the worst': Eclipse viewings expected to put pressure on cellphone networks
With Monday's solar eclipse expected to draw tens of thousands to regions along the path of totality in Eastern Canada, major cellphone and internet providers say they're ready to handle a surge in wireless traffic in those areas.
Amber Alert issued in B.C. after alleged abduction of infant
Police in Langley, B.C., issued an Amber alert after receiving a report about an alleged parental abduction of a three-month-old baby on Thursday.
'This is a pattern': Regina father and 5 children left on street after public housing eviction
A Regina father and his five children have been left homeless after being evicted from a government housing unit on Wednesday after several noise complaints.
A senior U.K. lawmaker fell victim to a sexting scam. His colleagues are being urged to go to police
British lawmakers who may have been targeted in a sexting scam were urged Friday to go to police, after a senior Conservative admitted disclosing the personal phone numbers of some colleagues to an unknown individual who held 'compromising' material on him.
BREAKING Eastway Tank, owner plead guilty in 2022 explosion that killed 6 at Ottawa business
Eastway Tank and its owner, Neil Greene, have pleaded guilty to charges in connection to an explosion that killed six people at an Ottawa business more than two years ago.
Mother of Canadian aid worker rejects Israel's explanation for his death
The mother of a Canadian Army veteran killed during an attack on humanitarian workers in the Gaza Strip this week is rejecting Israel's explanation for what happened.
Is decaf coffee safe to drink? Experts weigh in on claims by health advocacy groups
For people avoiding caffeine, decaf coffee seems like a harmless option. But some health advocacy groups that argue otherwise are petitioning the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ban a key chemical involved in the decaffeination process due to cancer concerns.
Kurt Cobain is still shaping culture – 30 years after the Nirvana frontman's death
Thirty years from his death on April 5 1994, the impact of Kurt Cobain and his band, Nirvana, and their values, still resonates in today’s culture and music.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.