Two teens arrested after large fight at a Guelph high school

Two teens are facing charges of assault after an investigation into a large fight at Guelph high school last month.

On Jan. 24, Guelph police were called to Centennial CVI for a report of approximately 20 students physically fighting. When police got there, the fight dispersed but police said several of the people involved were still present inside and outside of the school.

During the initial investigation, police said officers were not able to determine whether an assault occurred and said that all parties confirmed they were active participants in the fight.

“As a result of the ongoing investigation, officers were able to identify the aggressors and determined the incident was related to another incident a month earlier which involved some of the same parties and was handled internally by the school,” police said in a news release.

A 16-year-old Puslinch boy is charged with two counts of assault. A 14-year-old Guelph boy is charged with one count of assault. Both teens have been released and are expected in court in April.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.