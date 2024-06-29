Two suspicious fires at Cambridge schools

Waterloo regional police are investigating two suspicious fires at schools in Cambridge.

Emergency services were called to a school on Sunset Boulevard on Thursday around 11:25 p.m. When they arrived, they found a dumpster on fire. Members of the Cambridge Fire Department quickly doused the flames and no one was hurt.

Hours later, around 3 a.m., emergency services were called to another fire at a school on Bismark Drive. When officers arrived, they found a large storage shed on fire. The fire department was once again able to quickly put out the fire and no one was hurt.

Police are looking for any witnesses or anyone with surveillance footage of the incidents.