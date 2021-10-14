Two suspects photographed stealing xylophone identified and arrested

KITCHENER -

Ontario Provincial Police say they have found and arrested two suspects involved in a break and enter at a residence on Lakeshore Line in Bayham.

In a tweet by OPP that has since been deleted, a photo shows a man and a woman carrying a xylophone off the property. A black Ford Focus sedan was also photographed.

Police say the stolen property haves been recovered.

OPP are thanking the public for their help in the investigation.