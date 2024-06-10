Two suspects at large after alleged assault and robbery in Simcoe
Two suspects are at large after an alleged robbery in Simcoe, Norfolk County, but police believe there is no threat to public safety.
According to OPP, officers responded to reports of a robbery on Norfolk Street South around 11:34 on Sunday night.
Before 10:30 p.m., police said three people went into a home, where a dispute took place with a person inside.
The person in the home was assaulted with an edged weapon and some of their property was stolen, according to police.
The three people that entered the home, ran away from the area after the assault.
Police said the victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Later that night, patrolling officers saw two people on Queen Street North just before midnight. One of the people ran away, but the other stayed. Police said the person who stayed matched the description of one of the suspects involved in the incident.
Police said that person was arrested without incident. Officers said during a search of the person arrested, they also found the items that were taken from the victim.
Police have charged a 34-year-old from Norfolk County with Robbery with weapon and Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. The person remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing in Simcoe.
Police are still looking for two males related to the incident.
The first suspect is described as a Caucasian male, wearing a black baseball hat, a grey sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
A second suspect is described as a Caucasian male, wearing dark-coloured pajama-style pants, a light blue and purple hooded sweater and black Nike sandals.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Norfolk County OPP.
