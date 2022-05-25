Two seriously injured, one airlifted after crash in Baden, Ont.

Two people have been seriously injured following a collision in Baden, Ont., with one person needing to be airlifted to a hospital outside the region.

Ornge Air Ambulance was called the scene on Sandhills Road around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Waterloo regional police say the two-vehicle crash involved a pickup truck rolling over with two occupants inside.

One was airlifted while the other was taken by land ambulance to a local hospital, also with serious injuries.

Sandhills is expected to be closed between Snyder's and Bleams Roads for the investigation.