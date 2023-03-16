Two police cruisers hit during traffic stop in Kitchener

A man is facing charges after police say they tried to conduct a traffic stop in Kitchener on Wednesday.

It happened around 6:10 p.m. in the area of Stirling Avenue South and Highland Road East.

Police said the vehicle’s driver hit two Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers while trying to get away.

They said the driver took off on foot before police arrested him a short distance away.

A 27-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with several criminal and highway traffic act offences.

The collision is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to contact police.