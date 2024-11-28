KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Two people taken to hospital after three vehicle crash in Centre Wellington

    Ornge air ambulance file image (Photo Cred: Colin Williamson) Ornge air ambulance file image (Photo Cred: Colin Williamson)
    Share

    A driver has been taken to hospital and a passenger was airlifted to a trauma centre after a three-vehicle collision in Centre Wellington.

    Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police were called to the intersection of Highway 6 and 8th Line in Nichol Township around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

    Initial reports said two sports utility vehicles and a sedan were partially blocking the intersection after the crash.

    One driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries while a passenger from another vehicle was taken by Ornge Air Ambulance to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News