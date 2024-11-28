Two people taken to hospital after three vehicle crash in Centre Wellington

A driver has been taken to hospital and a passenger was airlifted to a trauma centre after a three-vehicle collision in Centre Wellington.

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police were called to the intersection of Highway 6 and 8th Line in Nichol Township around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Initial reports said two sports utility vehicles and a sedan were partially blocking the intersection after the crash.

One driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries while a passenger from another vehicle was taken by Ornge Air Ambulance to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.