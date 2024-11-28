Police investigating second break and enter this month in Cambridge residential area

People living in the Glenvalley Drive area near Shadeland Court are being asked to check their security footage for suspicious activity after a break, enter and theft.

Waterloo Regional Police Service said a home in the area was targeted by unknown suspects on Tuesday between 4 p.m. and 5:50 p.m.

The suspects entered the unoccupied home and stole jewelry and cash.

Investigators believe the suspects used walking paths between Saginaw Parkway and Glenvalley Drive to get to the home and likely had a vehicle waiting at one of the exits of the park.

This is the second break and enter in the area since November. Both homes were near walking paths and were broken into early in the evening.