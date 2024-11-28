KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating second break and enter this month in Cambridge residential area

    A hand opens a door in this undated stock image. (Erik Mclean/Pexels.com) A hand opens a door in this undated stock image. (Erik Mclean/Pexels.com)
    Share

    People living in the Glenvalley Drive area near Shadeland Court are being asked to check their security footage for suspicious activity after a break, enter and theft.

    Waterloo Regional Police Service said a home in the area was targeted by unknown suspects on Tuesday between 4 p.m. and 5:50 p.m.

    The suspects entered the unoccupied home and stole jewelry and cash.

    Investigators believe the suspects used walking paths between Saginaw Parkway and Glenvalley Drive to get to the home and likely had a vehicle waiting at one of the exits of the park.

    This is the second break and enter in the area since November. Both homes were near walking paths and were broken into early in the evening.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News