KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Teen girl said she was offered ride by unknown male in Guelph

    A woman with grey sneakers stands on the sidewalk in this undated stock image. (Sueda Dilli/Pexels.com) A woman with grey sneakers stands on the sidewalk in this undated stock image. (Sueda Dilli/Pexels.com)
    Share

    Guelph Police are investigating after a teenager said she was offered a ride by an unknown man on Wednesday.

    The 16-year-old girl told police she was waiting at a bus stop near Paisley Road and Imperial Road South around 8:25 a.m. when a male stopped his car, opened the door and offered her a lift.

    She declined and the male drove away.

    The girl described him as a Black male with short black hair and an accent. She said he was driving a burgundy four-door car, possibly a Ford.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News