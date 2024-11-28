Teen girl said she was offered ride by unknown male in Guelph

Guelph Police are investigating after a teenager said she was offered a ride by an unknown man on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old girl told police she was waiting at a bus stop near Paisley Road and Imperial Road South around 8:25 a.m. when a male stopped his car, opened the door and offered her a lift.

She declined and the male drove away.

The girl described him as a Black male with short black hair and an accent. She said he was driving a burgundy four-door car, possibly a Ford.