Two people charged with careless driving after serious motorcycle crash in Woodstock

Woodstock police have charged two people with careless driving after a SUV and motorcycle crash left a 17-year-old with serious injuries.

The collision happened on Sept. 5 at the intersection of Vansittart Avenue and Ridgewood Drive.

The 17-year-old driving the motorcycle was thrown off the bike and taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, police said they have charged an 82-year-old man and 66-year-old man, both from Woodstock, each with careless driving.