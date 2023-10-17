Kitchener

    • Two people charged with careless driving after serious motorcycle crash in Woodstock

    A crash between a motorcycle and an SUV in the north end sent one to hospital in Woodstock, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) A crash between a motorcycle and an SUV in the north end sent one to hospital in Woodstock, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

    Woodstock police have charged two people with careless driving after a SUV and motorcycle crash left a 17-year-old with serious injuries.

    The collision happened on Sept. 5 at the intersection of Vansittart Avenue and Ridgewood Drive.

    The 17-year-old driving the motorcycle was thrown off the bike and taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

    On Monday, police said they have charged an 82-year-old man and 66-year-old man, both from Woodstock, each with careless driving.

