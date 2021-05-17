KITCHENER -- Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation being conducted by both the OPP and Owen Sound police.

Local police were first called to a report of an altercation on 6th Street East in Owen Sound on May 16 just after 7:30 p.m.

Officers found a man with serious injuries when they arrived, according to officials.

He was transported to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries. He has since been identified as Koby Hunter, 22, of Holland Centre.

Investigators believe the incident was isolated and there is no concern for public safety.

On Saturday May 22, OPP release a statement saying a 21 year old and 39 year old had both been charged with first degree murder relating to the investigation. They are both being held pending a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Owen Sound Police Service.