Two men shot in Brantford
Brantford police say one person remains in critical condition after a shooting in Brantford Sunday night.
Emergency crews were called to a home on King Street around 8:20 p.m., where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both were rushed to hospital, where one is still in critical condition Monday, police said.
The suspect in Sunday’s shooting was arrested the same night around 8:45 p.m. Police said the 23-year-old from Brantford was apprehend by tactical officers in the area of Sarah Street and Murray Street.
The corner of Sarah Street and Murray Street, where police say the shooting suspect was arrested, is seen on April 22, 2024. (Ashley Bacon/CTV Kitchener)
He's facing charges including aggravated assault and a number of firearm related offences.
Investigators are not looking for any additional suspects and have recovered the gun they believe was used in the shooting. Police said they do not believe the incident was random.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police.
