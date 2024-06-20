Police seek new tips in Elmira jewelry store theft

Waterloo Regional Police have shared new photos of people they’re trying to identify as part of their investigation into a jewelry store theft in Elmira.

They say the suspects were seen near Hartman Jewellers, at Arthur Street South and Church Street East, between 3:30 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. Tuesday. The suspects then left the area, but returned around 4 a.m. wearing different clothes.

Police are looking to identify a person (above) seen near an Elmira jewelry store on June 18, 2024. (Submitted)

The owners of Hartman Jewellers told CTV News that they were alerted to the break-in around 4:30 a.m.

“[Police] said that there was glass in front of the store and that we needed to get down here,” said Stephen Meyer.

Robbers smashed door at Hartman Jewellers in Elmira on June 18, 2024. (Stefanie Davis/CTV Kitchener)

The thieves had smashed through the front door, broke some of the display cases and took an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

Meyer shared video surveillance from the store with police which he said showed two suspects.

Police are looking to identify two people seen near an Elmira jewelry store on June 18, 2024. (Submitted)

On Thursday, police released new images of two people who they are looking to identify in connection to Tuesday’s theft.

They also added that the suspects were seen in an older model silver SUV.

Tips can called into Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.