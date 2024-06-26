Two men arrested after fleeing from police in Hanover
Two men who took off during an attempted police stop in Hanover last month have now been arrested.
Officers tried to stop a blue Dodge Challenger in a parking lot on May 22 at around 10 a.m.
The vehicle was determined to be stolen.
The driver refused to stop, sped out of the parking lot, almost caused a collision and took off.
Police said they did not pursue them out of a concern for public safety.
Warrants were then issued for the arrest of a 32-year-old Barrie man. He was wanted for possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police officer, driving while suspended and failure to stop for police.
He was later arrested on unrelated matters involving several other police jurisdictions.
A second person, who was a passenger in the Challenger, was also arrested. The 22-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.
