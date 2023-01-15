Two local hockey stars make a big impact for national U18 women’s team

Waterloo’s Caitlin Kraemer was the star of the show as Canada took the gold medal at the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship in Östersund, Sweden — scoring four goals and setting a number of records.

On Sunday, Canada faced-off against tournament hosts Sweden where the forward scored the fastest hat trick at the event and the first four-goal performance in a gold medal game.

“Obviously we’re not keeping track of points here, we just care about getting the win,” said Kraemer in interview done during the intermission and posted to Twitter by the IIHF. “It’s pretty cool, but then again, I just care about winning.”

🇨🇦 Caitlin Kraemer has set the bar even higher with her hatty - officially surpassing @pou29 for most goals scored by a Canadian at a single tournament! @HockeyCanada #U18WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/mZwa67e6ir — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 15, 2023

Kraemer lit the lamp twice in 35 seconds to give Canada a 2-0 lead just under six minutes in the game. It took another six minutes for Kraemer to complete the hat trick. She would add a fourth goal in the third period to finish with 10 goals in the tournament, topping Nela Lopusanova from Slovakia with nine and breaking the Canadian record of eight set by national team star Marie-Philip Poulin in 2008.

Kraemer’s fourth goal also helped Canada set the record for most goals by a team in the competition’s final with 10 as Canada won gold and kept the shutout.

The play of the former Waterloo Ravens’ forward is inspiring to those currently on the team.

“It’s really inspiring to me and lots of people,” said Claira Heimpel, a player on the Ravens squad. “I’ve known her my whole life pretty much and she’s just a really good person and she has so much dedication.”

Kitchener-native and fellow Ravens’ alumni, Ava Murphy, also put in a star performance. Murphy added three assists from the blue line, including an assist on one of Kraemer’s goals.

“It just provides that opportunity for girls to see that there is a level for girls to compete at and places for them to go in female hockey,” said Lisa Haller, vice-president of the Waterloo Girl’s Minor Hockey Association.

The K-W duo helped secure Canada’s second consecutive gold medal at the tournament.

Kraemer finished as the ‘Player of the Game’ for Canada.

The win gave Canada its seventh gold medal at the event, one behind the all-time record set by the United States.