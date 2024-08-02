Two kayakers rescued from the Grand River
Two kayakers needed rescue after they ended up stranded in the Grand River on Thursday night.
Emergency services were called to Linear Park in Cambridge around 9:30 p.m.
“The kayakers encountered treacherous water conditions and required assistance,” Waterloo Regional Police said in a media release.
The kayakers safely made it back to shore, thanks to the efforts of the Cambridge Fire Department.
The rescue comes nearly three weeks after two women died in Grand River. Police said they were last seen on a floatie, going over a weir at the Hidden Valley lowlift and pumping station, in Kitchener. Their bodies were discovered days later on the banks of the river.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING One dead and two hurt in Stratford, Ont. shooting, suspect also dead
Two people are dead and two others hurt following a shooting in a Stratford, Ont. neighbourhood.
No one knows what will happen with 'devastating' landslide blocking B.C. river: chief
The uncertainty of how a landslide blocking British Columbia's Chilcotin River will give way is a key concern for Chief Willie Sellars of the Williams Lake Indian Band.
Canada's Masse wins bronze in women's 200m backstroke at Paris Games
Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse has won a bronze medal in the women's 200-metre backstroke final at the Paris Olympics.
What your teen actually wants you to do when they are upset
Maybe a hug from a parent no longer solves problems for a teen as it did in their childhood. But when it comes to teenage mental health, adults can do a lot to help, according to new data.
Who is Imane Khelif? Algerian boxer facing gender outcry had modest success before Olympics
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has landed in the middle of a divide about gender in sports after her Italian competitor, Angela Carini, pulled out seconds into their bout at the Paris Olympics.
She hit it off with the guy she met at the bar on vacation. Then he sent her an unexpected text message
When Giuseppe Morisani first suggested it, Skyler Mapes thought she must have misread his message.
Jury reaches split verdict in baby abandonment case involving Dennis Eckersley's daughter
A jury reached a split verdict on Friday in a case involving a mother charged with abandoning a newborn child in the woods in subfreezing temperatures.
An Olympian couldn't pay her rent. Flavor Flav and Alexis Ohanian stepped in to help
Olympic glory is thrilling, but it doesn’t always pay the bills. Veronica Fraley, a discus thrower on Team USA, shared as much earlier this week, when she told her followers on X that she was struggling to make ends meet.
U.S. athlete trapped in porta potty mishap gets toilet paper sponsorship
Track fans might remember Ellis as the runner who found herself stuck in a porta potty at the U.S. track trials, in a semi-panic as she banged on the door for 10 minutes trying to grab someone's attention, worried that her Olympic hopes were swirling away.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Reigning Olympic champion Warner in fourth after Day 1 of decathlon in Paris
Damian Warner believes it's better to be the hunter than the prey heading into Day 2 of the Olympic decathlon. The London, Ont., native finished the first of two days of the decathlon in fourth place on Friday.
-
Search continues for child reported seen entering Thames River
It was all hands on deck Friday as the search continued for a missing child reported to have fallen into the Thames River near Kipps Lane and Adelaide Street North Thursday afternoon.
-
How much more time and money will repairs to city hall require? That’s being kept under wraps for now
Costly repairs that have kept the front entrance of London city hall closed for five months are now confirmed to be behind schedule, but city staff aren’t saying by how much.
Windsor
-
Flood warning issued in Essex County
The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a flood warning for the Municipality of Lakeshore.
-
LaSalle’s Kylie Masse bringing home a bronze medal
LaSalle’s very own Kylie Masse is bringing some fresh hardware home from the 2024 Paris Olympics.
-
Here’s when local Olympians are competing this weekend
Wondering when Windsor-Essex Olympians are competing over the Civic long weekend? Here’s a full list.
Barrie
-
OPP dispatched to Hwy 400 crash after multiple 911 calls
A multi-vehicle crash halted traffic on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township.
-
Final sentence handed down to minor in 2021 Barrie gangland style shooting
The now 20-year-old Barrie Ont., man was sentenced on Friday morning to two years probation for his role in the murder of a 17-year-old in a south Barrie neighborhood in 2021.
-
Environment Canada issues special weather statement
Thunderstorms and torrential rain are in the forecast for central Ontario.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 400 lanes reopened after potential threat
A police investigation snarled traffic on Highway 400 in Barrie.
-
She hit it off with the guy she met at the bar on vacation. Then he sent her an unexpected text message
When Giuseppe Morisani first suggested it, Skyler Mapes thought she must have misread his message.
-
Northern Ont. lodge owner fined $13K for moose hunt violation
A lodge owner from Thunder Bay has been fined $13,000 for trying to help a hunter hide the fact he shot a moose without a valid moose licence.
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about O-Train Line 1 Service adjustments this fall
OC Transpo has released more information about O-Train Line 1 Service schedule changes this fall, including a reduction in service during off-peak hours.
-
Ottawa man facing child luring charges
Ottawa police say a 33-year-old man is facing child luring charges following an investigation that was started by Waterloo Regional Police Service in December 2023.
-
U.S. boat operator facing charges after hidden gun seized onboard west of Brockville, Ont.
A U.S. citizen is facing charges after a hidden gun was found on them onboard west of Brockville, Ont. Thursday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
Toronto
-
Video shows suspects ramming gate at Bridle Path home in broad daylight, stealing Bentley
A family in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighbourhood said their home was targeted by intruders for the second time in two years after suspects were captured on video crashing into a metal gate and stealing a luxury car from the property earlier this week.
-
50-year-old man killed in 'targeted' shooting outside Markham home: police
York Regional Police are investigating after a man was killed in what they believe was a targeted shooting outside a home in Markham Thursday.
-
'I have two people hiding in the trees:' Video shows arrest of Markham carjacking suspects
York Regional Police have released new video footage showing a carjacking in Markham and the eventual arrest of two suspects hours later.
Montreal
-
Boy, 4, drowns in a residential pool in Beauharnois
A four-year-old child drowned in a residential swimming pool in Beauharnois, in the Monteregie, on Thursday evening.
-
Overwhelmed by heat? The culprit may be in your medicine cabinet
When Adelaide Saywell posted on TikTok last month advising people who take SSRIs, a commonly-prescribed antidepressant, to take extra care in the heat, it went viral and sparked a deluge of comments.
-
MAPAQ issues warning for Roquefort Ile de France cheese
Quebec food safety inspectors are warning vulnerable people not to eat Roquefort Ile de France cheese sold on certain dates, because the labels did not specify the products were made with raw milk.
Atlantic
-
79-year-old man arrested after shooting in Clementsvale, N.S.
A 79-year-old man is facing several charges in connection to a shooting in Clementsvale, N.S., earlier this week.
-
Filipino community mourns teen killed in N.B. boating incident
The Filipino community in Richibucto, N.B., is mourning the loss of one of their own this week.
-
With a hot and humid August long weekend comes a risk of thunderstorms in the Maritimes
This weekend will be hot and humid with some rounds of showers and thunderstorms in the Maritimes.
Winnipeg
-
Towing company in legal battle with City of Winnipeg receives contract
A towing company sued by the City of Winnipeg for allegedly overbilling $1.1 million in towing bills, was just awarded a new city contract.
-
'Incredible data': Manitoba researcher part of Antarctic ice shelf studies
A University of Manitoba scientist got a view of Antarctica not everyone has seen in an effort to study how rising sea levels are impacting the continent's ice shelves.
-
'Take your time': Manitoba RCMP reminding people to slow down and be safe on the highways this long weekend
It's one of the last big weekends of the summer and Manitoba RCMP are reminding people to be safe on the busy highways.
Calgary
-
‘We are open for business’: Banff and Lake Louise continue to welcome visitors with no wildfire threat in sight
Banff National Park continues to welcome visitors as Jasper remains closed until further notice due to the wildfire that devastated the area.
-
‘My darling: I thought about you a lot today’: Facebook posting searches for the owner of wallet lost in 1973
A few sleuthy social media users mind-melded to try to solve a mystery that was shared on Facebook Thursday after the discovery of a lost wallet in a parkade in downtown Calgary.
-
Alberta premier to have closed-door meeting with members of LGBTQ community
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will be having a closed-door meeting with members of the LGBTQ community in Calgary on Friday.
Edmonton
-
Stolen pickup truck smashes into parked vehicle, house in Stony Plain
A person attempting to steal a pickup truck hit a parked vehicle and a house in Stony Plain on Friday morning.
-
'I love Jasper': Backcountry campers not deterred by dramatic wildfire rescue
Nestled along a meadow in Jasper’s backcountry, Charles Vantanajal and his family stood in awe of the dynamic, ever-changing cloud of thick, white wildfire smoke that rose near Oldhorn Mountain.
-
Witnesses wanted in two fatal police shootings
Alberta's police watchdog is looking for witnesses in the deaths of two men shot by police in the capital region area this summer.
Vancouver
-
Water behind B.C. landslide is more likely to move over top than burst
British Columbia's minister of emergency management says current modelling shows water from a vast lake forming behind a landslide damming the Chilcotin River is more likely to go over the top than burst through in a sudden release.
-
Guns seized after video surfaces online of people 'dancing with firearms' at Surrey celebration: RCMP
Mounties have seized a number of guns after video surfaced online showing a group of people "dancing with firearms" at a celebration in Surrey.
-
This B.C. community just had its hottest Aug. 1 in more than a century
The return of hot, dry weather has brought heat warnings across much of British Columbia, and six communities saw their hottest Aug. 1 on record Thursday.