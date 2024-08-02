KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Two kayakers rescued from the Grand River

    The Grand River at Linear Park in Cambridge, Ont. on Aug. 2, 2024. (Johnny Mazza/CTV News) The Grand River at Linear Park in Cambridge, Ont. on Aug. 2, 2024. (Johnny Mazza/CTV News)
    Share

    Two kayakers needed rescue after they ended up stranded in the Grand River on Thursday night.

    Emergency services were called to Linear Park in Cambridge around 9:30 p.m.

    “The kayakers encountered treacherous water conditions and required assistance,” Waterloo Regional Police said in a media release.

    The kayakers safely made it back to shore, thanks to the efforts of the Cambridge Fire Department.

    The rescue comes nearly three weeks after two women died in Grand River. Police said they were last seen on a floatie, going over a weir at the Hidden Valley lowlift and pumping station, in Kitchener. Their bodies were discovered days later on the banks of the river.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News