Two kayakers rescued from the Grand River

Two kayakers needed rescue after they ended up stranded in the Grand River on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called to Linear Park in Cambridge around 9:30 p.m.

“The kayakers encountered treacherous water conditions and required assistance,” Waterloo Regional Police said in a media release.

The kayakers safely made it back to shore, thanks to the efforts of the Cambridge Fire Department.

The rescue comes nearly three weeks after two women died in Grand River. Police said they were last seen on a floatie, going over a weir at the Hidden Valley lowlift and pumping station, in Kitchener. Their bodies were discovered days later on the banks of the river.