

Emily Silva , CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Kitchener Fire officials say two dogs were killed in a house fire Monday morning.

Crews were called to a townhouse on Brandy Crescent around 9:30 a.m. for reports of smoke.

When crews arrived on scene there was smoke coming from the first and second floors of the unit.

It took crews over an hour to get the fire under control.

The family of four that lives in the residence were not home at the time of the fire. However, their two dogs that were inside at the time could not be saved.

Officials say the fire started in the dryer.

The family has been displaced for the night.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.