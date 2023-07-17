Two dirt bike crashes in two days on rural road

One rider has died and another is seriously hurt after a pair of crashes on Chilligo Road over the weekend.

The collisions, which occurred just one day apart, both involved dirt bikes.

The first happened Friday evening near the intersection of Chilligo and Kossuth roads. Police say the rider lost control before hitting a tree. The 20-year-old Cambridge man suffered serious injuries and was air lifted to hospital.

Then, on Saturday afternoon, emergency crews were called to Chilligo Road and Woolwich Guelph Townline.

Police say a dirt bike was travelling on Chilligo Road when it crashed into an SUV going in the opposite direction.

The rider was thrown and taken to hospital with serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

Police have only identified him as a 57-year-old man from Uxbridge.