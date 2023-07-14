Cambridge motorcyclist injured after striking a tree: WRPS

A 20-year-old Cambridge man is injured after police say a motorcyclist struck a tree in Cambridge on Friday evening.

According to the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS), emergency services responded to the area of Chilligo Road and Kossuth Road for reports of a collision involving a Suzuki off-road dirt bike, at around 6:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist lost control before hitting the tree, police said in a news release.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to an out-of-region hospital by air ambulance, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.