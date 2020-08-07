KITCHENER -- Two people are dead after a collision between a vehicle and a city bus in Brantford, according to police.

Officers were called to the crash at Shellard Lane and Conklin Road in Brantford around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Police said a vehicle and a bus were involved in the crash. The two people inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at 519-756-7050.

Police said they will release more information as it becomes available.