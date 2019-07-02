

CTV Kitchener





A man and a woman in their 50s have been found dead after divers recovered a vehicle that plunged into Lake Ontario.

It happened around 8 p.m. at the LaSalle Park Marina in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police Service say the vehicle was seen driving through a barrier before it went 40 to 50 feet out into the lake and became submerged under water.

Police say witnesses tell them there were two people inside. Halton Police confirm the man and woman from Burlington were pulled from the vehicle.

They are not looking for any other victims.