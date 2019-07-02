Featured
Two dead after vehicle recovered from Lake Ontario
Police say a vehicle has gone into Lake Ontario at a marina in Burlington. (Photo: Twitter/@ACollinsPhoto)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 8:59PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 3, 2019 7:04AM EDT
A man and a woman in their 50s have been found dead after divers recovered a vehicle that plunged into Lake Ontario.
It happened around 8 p.m. at the LaSalle Park Marina in Burlington.
Halton Regional Police Service say the vehicle was seen driving through a barrier before it went 40 to 50 feet out into the lake and became submerged under water.
Police say witnesses tell them there were two people inside. Halton Police confirm the man and woman from Burlington were pulled from the vehicle.
They are not looking for any other victims.
Tragically 2 middle aged adults were located inside the vehicle. One male and one female. Both residents of Burlington. Police are not searching for any other victims. ^ra— Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) July 3, 2019