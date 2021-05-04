KITCHENER -- Three people were taken to hospital and two are now critically injured following a crash between a car and transport truck at Woodlawn Road W. and Regal Road in Guelph, police say.

The crash occurred about 2 p.m. Tuesday after a car travelling eastbound collided with a stationary transport truck in the westbound lanes, according to officials.

The 49-year-old man driving and a two women passengers, 40 and 38, were taken to a Hamilton trauma centre. The man and 40-year-old woman are now in critical condition while the 38 year old is in stable condition.

Woodlawn Road was closed between Royal and Regal roads for a period of time Tuesday night due to the investigation.

Anyone with saw the crash is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.