KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Two charged with buying guns with bogus credit cards

    Guns seized by Waterloo Regional Police. (Source: WRPS) Guns seized by Waterloo Regional Police. (Source: WRPS)

    Waterloo regional police have seized a number of guns that were bought using fake credit cards in Cambridge.

    On Wednesday, a store in the area of Holiday Inn Drive and Groh Avenue reported the purchases to police.

    The investigation took officers to Oakville where a search warrant was issued for a residence and a vehicle.

    They found three guns which were purchased fraudulently, ammunition, outdoor sporting equipment and cash.

    Two people, a 29-year-old Toronto woman and 36-year-old Oakville man, were charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

    The woman is also charged with four counts of unauthorized use of credit card data.

