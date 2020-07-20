KITCHENER -- Warning: Some may find the above video disturbing

Two people have been charged with assault after an altercation at Trout Lake Quarry in Innerkip on Friday.

The incident happened after a group of friends came to the quarry. One person in the group told CTV News Kitchener some paid the $12 entry fee, while others didn't have the money.

A Kitchener man who was part of the group said three others snuck in, which sparked a fight that left him caught in the middle. That fight was filmed by some bystanders.

Liam Kobal and his friends were hoping for a fun day at Trout Lake Quarry on Friday.

"We were all going for a swim with my friends, sister and brother," he said.

Kobal said he and his sister paid the entry fee.

"One of my friends did not have the money to pay, so he went to sneak in with two of the others," Kobal said.

Kobal said his friends were approached by two men, one who claimed to be security.

"We both knew they snuck in, it was clear why this guy was coming up," he said. "But then the guy picked him up and threw him down right onto a rock."

The Kobal family released video of the incident. Kobal said a man in a security vest was beating his friend up.

"It was clear he wasn't getting up, this guy was huge," he said. "He had his forearm in my friend's neck."

That's when Kobal said he stepped in to help.

"There were a lot of people there, ganging up on him, and they were all bigger than him," he said.

"We don't know what would have happened if people weren't there to say stop, he paid to be there," Kobal's sister, Emily, said.

Emily saw the whole thing and said she's glad police were called. The OPP said they received the call just before 4 p.m.

"The Oxford OPP attended and located several individuals that had been involved in an argument that escalated into a physical confrontation," said Const. Patti Cote with the Oxford OPP.

As a result of the altercation, 59-year-old Yvon Gigault of Innerkip and 42-year-old Dwayne Erich Dennison of Brantford have been charged with assault.

A man named Pierre Gigault identified himself to CTV News Kitchener as one of the owners of the quarry. He said he won't be commenting on the matter until police complete their investigation.

Kobal said he was left with marks on his neck, arms and back as a result of the incident.

"It was terrifying, it was shocking, you never expect to see it," he said.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.