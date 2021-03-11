Two people were arrested in Paris, Ont. Thursday after police carried out search warrants in the area.

The warrants took place in a home on Drake Avenue in Paris and a home on Corkwood Crescent in Maple.

The warrants were in relation to an armed robbery and stolen vehicle on Feb. 7.

A 15-year-old male and 21-year-old man were both arrested in Paris. Police seized three firearms and evidence of "ongoing drug trafficking."

A warrant has also been issued for a 16-year-old male in Maple.

They're all facing multiple charges, including theft, robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

The 15-year-old has also been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.