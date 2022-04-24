Turning poop into power: Waterloo planning to install more dog waste disposal units
The City of Waterloo has diverted more than 41,000 kilograms of dog waste from the landfill since 2017, thanks to its 22 poop power disposal units around local parks and trails.
That's enough green energy, they say, to power about 25 homes a year.
"Dog waste left behind is not only unsightly and smelly, but can negatively impact our local creeks, river and groundwater as it breaks down," the city said in a media release. "Even when responsible dog owners pick up after their dogs, open containers full of dog waste are unpleasant, and potential health risks for staff emptying them."
The city says any plastic, not just compostable ones, can be thrown into the containers.
Those bags will be stored underground where the cooler temperatures will help control the smell. Special trucks then take the waste away so they can be converted into green energy.
Waterloo currently has 22 disposal units but they say more will be installed in popular dog walking areas as the city continues to develop. One of those locations will be the new leash-free dog park on Copper Street.
The disposal units can be found at:
- Anndale Park
- Bechtel Dog Park
- Beechdrops Park
- Chesapeake Park
- Dunvegan Park
- Forest Hills Park
- Lakeshore Optimist Park
- Mary Allen Park
- McCrae Park
- Moses Springer Park
- New Hampshire Park
- Old Post Park
- Pinery Trail Park
- Red River Park
- Regency Park
- Rolling Hills Park
- St. Moritz Park
- Vista Hills Park
- Westvale Park
- Waterloo Park, East
- Waterloo Park, West
Waterloo has also created an online Poop Power map.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
France's Macron is reelected but far-right rival raises game
French President Emmanuel Macron comfortably won reelection to a second term Sunday, according to polling agencies' projections. The result offered France and the European Union the reassurance of leadership stability in the bloc's only nuclear-armed power as the continent grapples with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is 'on the right side of history'
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is '100 per cent confident' that his country is 'on the right side of history' when it comes to its invasion of Ukraine.
Zelenskyy meets top-level U.S. delegation: Ukraine official
An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday night that the U.S. secretaries of state and defense secretary were meeting with the Ukrainian leader in the highest-level visit to Kyiv by an American delegation since the start of Russia's invasion.
Why some jurors who sentenced a Texas woman to death now want the execution halted
Nearly half of the jurors who sentenced a Texas woman to die for the 2007 death of one of her 14 children have called for her upcoming execution to be halted and for her to get a new trial. Melissa Lucio, 52, is set to be executed Wednesday for the death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah.
Ukraine's military says Russian forces are trying to storm Azovstal plant
Russian forces attempted to storm the Ukrainian-held Azovstal steel plant in the besieged southeastern city of Mariupol on Sunday, Ukrainian officials said, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments last week that the complex did not need to be taken.
Three-month-old baby girl among those killed by strike in Odessa: reports
A three-month-old baby girl, along with her mother and grandmother, are among those killed in a recent missile strike by Russian forces, Ukrainian officials say.
Study suggests link between air pollution and COVID infection in young adults
A Swedish study has found that even short-term exposure to low levels of air pollution could play a role in the development of a COVID-19 infection, or testing positive for the disease, in young adults.
Ontario's mask mandate extension in high-risk settings being met with mixed reactions
The Ontario government's decision to extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings like hospitals, long-term care homes, shelters and public transit until at least June 11 is being met with mixed reactions.
Russian sanctions prove Canadian military mission in Ukraine had impact: Commander
The most recent commander of Canada's military training mission in Ukraine says the fact Russia has sanctioned him and several of his predecessors alongside dozens of other prominent Canadians is proof the mission had an impact.
London
-
Elgin OPP investigating fatal collision
Elgin County OPP are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Central Elgin.
-
Family of fatal hit and run victim pleads for information
A person has died after being struck by a vehicle in London, Ont. on Saturday night.
-
Special weather statement for all of southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for southern Ontario.
Windsor
-
Cleaning up after car smashes into Windsor, Ont. business
A Windsor, Ont. business owner is cleaning up Sunday morning after a vehicle smashed into the front of her building around 1 a.m.
-
-
Special weather statement for all of southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for southern Ontario.
Barrie
-
Provincial government investing $14-million in Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare
The province is investing millions of dollars to modernize and expand two hospitals in Muskoka.
-
No injuries after garage fire in Innisfil
Fire crews in Innisfil responded to a garage fire in a residential neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.
-
New community fridge at Collingwood Youth Centre tackling food insecurity
A new partnership in Collingwood is working towards tackling food insecurity in the community.
Northern Ontario
-
Search for missing plane that went down in northern Ont. called off
After 10 days of intensive efforts, the search for two people on board an aircraft that was reported missing during a flight between Delhi and Marathon, Ont., has been suspended, search and rescue officials say.
-
Police have man in custody after New Sudbury incident
There were some tense moments in Greater Sudbury on Saturday night after police converged on a residential neighbourhood.
-
Applications open for the Sault's new mobile retail spaces
Vendors in Sault Ste. Marie just gained more options for where to set up shop this summer with the city's new mobile retail spaces.
Ottawa
-
Feds expected to cover $35 million policing bill for ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest in Ottawa
The price tag for the Ottawa police response to the three-and-a-half-week occupation of downtown Ottawa was approximately $35 million, including money for the RCMP deployment.
-
Driver walks away from serious crash in Augusta Township with life, charges
Ontario Provincial Police say a 23-year-old driver is lucky to have survived a serious crash Sunday morning in Augusta Township.
-
Rolling Thunder arrives in Ottawa and the top doc provides an update on COVID-19: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Toronto
-
GO buses not stopping at or departing from Union Station due to strike
Metrolinx says GO buses are not stopping at or departing from Union Station Bus Terminal on Sunday as striking rail terminal workers have blocked road access to the area.
-
Man wanted after woman sexually assaulted, punched in face in the east end
Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and punched her in the face in the city’s east end last week.
-
Search for missing plane that went down in northern Ont. called off
After 10 days of intensive efforts, the search for two people on board an aircraft that was reported missing during a flight between Delhi and Marathon, Ont., has been suspended, search and rescue officials say.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Former teammates of Guy Lafleur to speak at 6 p.m.
Former teammates of Montreal Canadiens icon Guy Lafleur will speak publicly from the Bell Centre Sunday at 6 p.m.
-
National funeral for Guy Lafleur to be held on May 3 in Montreal
The government of Quebec announced Saturday that the national funeral for Guy Lafleur will be May 3 in Montreal. Flags at the National Assembly will fly at half mast during the day.
-
French election: Quebec Premier congratulates Macron for projected victory
Quebec’s premier congratulated Emmanuel Macron for his projected victory in the French election on social media Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Stand with Ukraine fundraiser-festival draws massive crowd
When volunteer organizer Kasia Tota saw the size of the crowd for a fundraiser held in downtown Halifax Saturday she was overwhelmed.
-
Opposition leader, parents call for return to masking in N.B. classrooms
A New Brunswick parent describes a sense of ‘vindication’ after reading through the recently released report from the province’s Child & Youth Advocate on the lifting of COVID-19 measures in the classroom.
-
Suspicious fire at restaurant in Cap-Pele, N.B., under investigation by RCMP
Police and the fire marshal are investigating after a suspicious blaze badly damaged a restaurant in the coastal community of Cap-Pele, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
Flood warning issued for section of the Red River Valley
A flood warning has been issued for a section of the Red River Valley.
-
Streets flooded as rain, snow continues to pelt Manitoba
Weather warnings remain across much of the province as a storm continues to pelt Manitoba with snow and rain, flooding city streets and forcing closures.
-
Storm leaves thousands without power in southwestern Manitoba
Thousands of Manitobans are without power as the ongoing snow and rain are damaging power lines. With poor road conditions and flooding, Manitoba Hydro says it may take a while to get the lights back on.
Calgary
-
Search for missing plane that went down in northern Ont. called off
After 10 days of intensive efforts, the search for two people on board an aircraft that was reported missing during a flight between Delhi and Marathon, Ont., has been suspended, search and rescue officials say.
-
'Passionate about giving back': Calgarians take part in event to end homelessness
The participants of a fundraiser in Crescent Heights remembered the memory of a supporter of affordable housing initiatives on Sunday.
-
Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3
Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker.
Edmonton
-
Hockey tournament raises $1.25M for Alzheimer's society
Alzheimer's Face Off hits the ice to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories.
-
Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse announces nomination campaign for Edmonton-Rutherford
Community advocate and local radio host Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse kickstarted her nomination campaign to be the NDP candidate for Edmonton-Rutherford.
-
Fire breaks out in apartment, crews contain it to single suite
Edmonton fire was called to a three-storey apartment building Sunday for a blaze on the top floor of the building.
Vancouver
-
'How come Mary Anne wasn’t accounted for?' Grieving family of Gastown fire victim left with unanswered questions
Misty Fredericks is still coming to terms with the fact that someone she knew and loved was found in the wreckage of the Winters Hotel 11 days after the fire that tore through the building in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood.
-
2nd suspect seen jumping out of burning van in Langley after 2020 attempted murder sentenced
A second man charged in a bizarre attempted murder at a Langley hotel in November 2020 has now been sentenced, local Mounties say.
-
Families of babies with clubfoot sound alarm over gap in medical care in Fraser Health
Ashley Fuchs’ son Layton was born with clubfoot, which causes both of his feet to be turned inward. It’s a surprisingly common condition, but parents say getting medical care for it continues to be a challenge in the Fraser health region.