Truck with insecure load of logs pulled over by Brant County OPP
One truck in Brant County had Ontario Provincial Police waving a red flag.
OPP posted a photo of a truck on Highway 24 between Paris and Burford with an insecure load of logs in in the back.
“How much damage do you think this could create if it came at you in the opposite direction at 80 km/h?” the Tuesday post reads in part.
Police didn’t specify the consequences for the incident.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why the interest rate could increase and why it's not 'what workers want to hear'
If Canada's central bank hikes interest rates on Wednesday, it could have an impact on the labour market but a limited effect on homeowners, one expert says.
Canada's far north under heat warnings amid 'alarming' rise in record-breaking temperatures
Extreme heat is impacting communities in northern Canada as records are being smashed daily.
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today, rate hike anticipated
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its latest interest rate decision this morning along with new economic projections. Forecasters are widely anticipating an increase of one quarter of a percentage point, which would bring the central bank's key rate to 5 per cent.
28-year-old Vermont woman falls to her death while hiking in B.C.
A 28-year-old woman is dead after officials say she fell while on a 'technical and advanced-level hike' near Whistler, B.C.
WATCH | Economist: Rate hike is coming and the goal 'is to hurt people'
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise interest rates again this week and this economist warns that it's the 'new orthodoxy' as central bankers try to stamp out inflation.
This device can detect the presence of COVID-19 in the air in just five minutes
Researchers have created an air monitoring device that can detect the presence of COVID-19 in the air within just five minutes of being in a room, potentially revolutionizing long-term management of the virus.
Bulgari apologizes to China for listing Taiwan as a country after online backlash
Bulgari has become the latest international brand to apologize to China after listing Taiwan as a country on its website.
opinion | How to use AI to help with personal finances, and a look at the risks
If you're looking for a fast, easy way to manage your personal finances, artificial intelligence could help by serving as a virtual financial assistant. But the technology may have a way to go before it can serve as a trustworthy financial management tool, writes columnist Christopher Liew.
Be wary of scams on Amazon Prime Day, experts warn
Scams targeting online shoppers -- often by impersonating companies like Amazon and other major retailers -- are nothing new. But phishing attempts increase amid busy spending seen during significant sales like Prime Day, according to the Better Business Bureau.
London
-
40' long sinkhole closes down stretch of Lakeshore road near Grand Bend
If you’re heading to Lambton shores this week, you might need to take a detour after Lambton county closed off a large stretch of Lakeshore road after a sinkhole developed.
-
Local coupon book helps BBBS during pandemic, help still needed
Rally for Restaurants created an alliance during the pandemic but participants say there continues to be a need
-
'Parents are not supposed to bury their kids': Funeral held for 11-year-old Aiden Curtis
Family and friends of 11-year-old Aiden Curtis packed the hall to say goodbye and celebrate the life of the young boy who was tragically killed in a crash one week earlier.
Windsor
-
Habitat for Humanity has launched a 'revolutionary' repair program
Habitat for Humanity launched its repair revolution program in west Windsor Tuesday, outside of a newly renovated home.
-
More stormy weather in the Windsor-Essex forecast
The chance for showers remains in Windsor-Essex on Wednesday as well as the risk for thunderstorms. The temperature will read slightly cooler but the humidity will still make it feel warmer than it is.
-
'We’re just getting started': Illegal psilocybin dispensary in Windsor, Ont. vows to fight for legalization
FunGuyz sells magic mushrooms out of their storefront which has already been raided by police once. 'We just hope that having these stores [open] will draw some attention to the topic of psilocybin and the problems that are involved in accessing psilocybin,' said store co-owner
Barrie
-
Rising opioid crisis claims 2 lives in Simcoe County just hours apart
Provincial police are warning the public following two deaths from suspected opioid overdoses in Simcoe County just hours apart.
-
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today, rate hike anticipated
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its latest interest rate decision this morning along with new economic projections. Forecasters are widely anticipating an increase of one quarter of a percentage point, which would bring the central bank's key rate to 5 per cent.
-
This device can detect the presence of COVID-19 in the air in just five minutes
Researchers have created an air monitoring device that can detect the presence of COVID-19 in the air within just five minutes of being in a room, potentially revolutionizing long-term management of the virus.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario is changing lifejacket rules for kids ages 12 and under. Here's what you need to know
The Ontario government appears to be set to pass a new bill that would make it mandatory for children aged 12 and under to wear lifejackets on boats.
-
Northeastern Ont. communities lift fire bans
The fire bans put in place because of the devastating forest fire season in Ontario are starting to be lifted.
-
Reaction to plan to put new art gallery, library in Sudbury’s city hall
City councillors in Sudbury had a chance Tuesday to review a proposal to build a new library and art gallery inside Tom Davies Square.
Ottawa
-
Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open to cars during 417 closure this weekend
The Queen Elizabeth Driveway in Ottawa will be open to cars this coming weekend while a section of Highway 417 is closed for construction.
-
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today, rate hike anticipated
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its latest interest rate decision this morning along with new economic projections. Forecasters are widely anticipating an increase of one quarter of a percentage point, which would bring the central bank's key rate to 5 per cent.
-
Operation begins to recover wreckage of Chinook helicopter from Ottawa River
The operation is underway to recover the wreckage of a CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River in Petawawa.
Toronto
-
Chow to officially become Toronto mayor, vows to bring change
Olivia Chow is set to officially take office as mayor of Toronto today, becoming the first person of colour to lead Canada's most populous city.
-
Funding fight with feds strands refugees in Toronto shelters, pushing more to street
Hundreds of refugees are stuck in Toronto shelters, waiting for rental top-up funding that could help them move into the private rental market, but ran out just months into this year, shelter workers say.
-
Ontario patient asked to pay $120 for OHIP covered test
An Ontario hospital is investigating why a patient was asked to pay $120 for a medical test covered by OHIP.
Montreal
-
Rainfall eases in Quebec after floods force evacuations, road closures
Several torrential rain warnings were administered across Quebec on Tuesday, with evacuation notices and states of emergency declared in the Eastern Townships and Quebec City. But the situation stabilized in many areas throughout the day, with no Environment Canada rainfall warnings in effect Wednesday morning.
-
Three teens arrested after lifeguard injured at Sherbrooke, Que. pool
Three teenagers were arrested Tuesday in connection with a lifeguard's reported assault at a public pool in Sherbrooke, Que. on July 3.
-
Man, 30, injured in downtown Montreal shooting
A 30-year-old man who checked in to a Montreal hospital early Wednesday morning appears to have been the victim of an earlier shooting downtown. Police received a call around 3:15 a.m. regarding gunshots at the intersection of Sainte-Catherine and Drummond Streets, but no victim was in sight when officers arrived.
Atlantic
-
Three charged with second-degree murder in N.B., victim identified
Three people have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Moncton early Tuesday morning.
-
N.S. nurse tells police review board that officer seemed to blame alleged rape victim
A nurse who examined a Nova Scotia woman to collect evidence of rape is testifying at a hearing into alleged police mishandling of the case.
-
Arrest made in 2021 Cape Breton murder
Cape Breton police say they have made an arrest for the murder of David Sheppard, who was killed in Glace Bay, N.S., in January 2021.
Winnipeg
-
City of Winnipeg files for injunction to have Brady Landfill blockade removed
The City of Winnipeg has officially filed for a court injunction to remove a blockade on the main road leading to the Brady Landfill.
-
Winnipeg police charge former fashion mogul Peter Nygard with sexual assault
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard faces new charges of sexual assault and unlawful confinement after Manitoba justice officials sought a second opinion of the evidence outside his home province.
-
Where the Stanley Cup will be stopping in Manitoba this month
The Stanley Cup will be making its way to Manitoba for at least a pair of visits this month.
Calgary
-
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today, rate hike anticipated
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its latest interest rate decision this morning along with new economic projections. Forecasters are widely anticipating an increase of one quarter of a percentage point, which would bring the central bank's key rate to 5 per cent.
-
Fire crews extinguish blaze at Shepard Landfill
Calgary firefighters used heavy equipment to knock down a fire in a composting pile at a city landfill Tuesday night.
-
Ottawa could help health care with better international recruiting, premiers say
Improving health care is not just a matter of money and transfers from Ottawa to the provinces, provincial leaders said at the annual premiers conference Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
'I just want my money': Customers awaiting refunds on cancelled river valley glamping reservations
Customers of a local glamping company say they're out hundreds of dollars after their reservations were cancelled abruptly.
-
Flames rip through McTaggart home late Tuesday evening
A fire overnight "pretty much destroyed" a southwest Edmonton home.
-
Federal labour minister gives deadline for proposed deal in B.C. port strike
Canada's Minister of Labour has given a federal mediator a deadline to propose a settlement in a strike at B.C.'s ports that he describes as "paralyzing" the country's imports and exports.
Vancouver
-
Federal labour minister gives deadline for proposed deal in B.C. port strike
Canada's Minister of Labour has given a federal mediator a deadline to propose a settlement in a strike at B.C.'s ports that he describes as "paralyzing" the country's imports and exports.
-
Surrey Police Service members offered bonus vacation hours to stay on payroll
The chief of the Surrey Police Service has offered a vacation incentive to its officers if they remain with the municipal force, which Mayor Brenda Locke has pledged to disband in favour of keeping the RCMP.
-
Cyclists flag concerns about crowded bike lanes as popularity of electric micromobility vehicles grows
A growing number of people are rolling around the city on electric micromobility vehicles, which include e-bikes, e-scooters and e-unicycles. But some cyclists are raising concerns about the lack of space on bike lanes as these new forms of transportation become popular.