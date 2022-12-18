Truck thefts, senior citizen charged with stunt driving and a new hybrid shelter: Top stories of the week
Brantford woman still feeling uneasy following theft of husband’s truck
A photo of a Dodge Ram truck amid recent surge of truck thefts.
Dodge Ram pickup trucks have been the latest vehicle of choice during a string of recent thefts.
According to police, at least ten trucks from Guelph, three from Cambridge and four from Brantford have all been stolen since Nov. 25 and that includes the truck owned by Rachel Shepard and her husband.
“I was pretty upset,” said Shephard. “That’s my husband’s main work vehicle and it’s brand new.”
They’re not alone though, Shephard says she’s one of four families in their Brantford neighbourhood to have a new model Dodge Ram stolen over the span of a few hours.
Luckily for the Shephard family, they have a Ring doorbell and were able to get footage of the suspects. The video appears to show a man walk up and take a picture of the truck’s vehicle identification number. She said they came back a few hours later and stole the truck.
Local landscaping company buys former Hacienda Sarria
Former Hacienda Sarria on Union Street seen on Dec. 12, 2022. (CTV News/Stephanie Villella)
A Waterloo region property that once housed a popular wedding venue has new owners, but the future of the big ballroom isn't set in stone yet.
The Union Street property, formerly Hacienda Sarria, will now become part of Moser Landscaping Group.
“We needed the land, but we weren’t going to touch the building,” said Chris Moser, president of Moser Landscaping Group. “It met the acreage needs, it met all the needs for our landscaping construction company. The building was just an added bonus.”
Hacienda Sarria filed for bankruptcy in October 2020, citing its financial struggles worsened due to pandemic restrictions.
The closure left many brides and grooms-to-be without a venue. Several couples lost their deposits as well.
Bankruptcy documents shows the company owed couples and other creditors more $1 million.
Plans taking shape as region announces location of first hybrid shelter
A Better Tent City is pictured in a file photo. (Stephanie Villella/CTV Kitchener)
The Region of Waterloo has announced the location of its first hybrid shelter, sometimes referred to as a managed encampment.
The site will be set up on regionally-owned land at 1001 Erbs Road on the border of the City of Waterloo and the Township of Wilmot, the region revealed Tuesday.
The property is home to the region’s Emergency Services Training and Research Centre campus which includes paramedic services, the landfill, and a training facility for multiple emergency services.
The hybrid shelter will be home to up to 50 people, each with their own small cabin, equipped with electricity, heating and air conditioning. A main cabin complex will provide running water, washrooms, laundry services and space for meals.
“This is really intended to be a small little community,” Region of Waterloo commissioner of community services Peter Sweeney said.
“It’s a interim solution as we work to eradicate homelessness across this community over the next few years and it’s a response to those who are currently living unsheltered who said, this is something if we built it, they would come.”
Police offer cash reward as family pleads for answers in 7-year-old Kitchener homicide case
Veronica and Ricardo Daley appeal for answers about their son's death a news conference in Waterloo region on Dec. 16, 2022. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)
Waterloo regional police have issued a $50,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the murder of 23-year-old Gavin Daley.
Daley, who was originally from Ajax, Ont., was found dead inside a Westwood Drive apartment in Kitchener on Dec. 17, 2015. Emergency crews were initially called to the building for a fire. Police say Daley's body had obvious signs of trauma and a post-mortem later determined he had been shot. Police believe the death was targeted.
The killing happened one week before Christmas and one month before Daley’s 24th birthday.
Gavin Daley in an undated photo.
“As his mom, thinking about the day he was born and the life we now live without him shatters me every single day,” Veronica Daley said at a news conference Friday where police issued the cash reward.
80-year-old charged with stunt driving on Hwy 401
OPP stopped an 80-year-old driver on Highway 401. (OPP)
An 80-year-old from Kitchener was nabbed driving 168 kilometres per hour along Highway 401.
According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the driver was issued a 30-day driving licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.
The driver was stopped and charged on Dec. 9.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Key Ukrainian city's rapid fall leaves unanswered questions
Now that Russia has retreated from Kherson following Ukraine's counteroffensive in the south, residents want to know why Moscow's forces were able to overrun the city so easily. Families of the dead say they have been trying in vain for months to get information from the military and the government so they can have some closure about the deaths of their loved ones.
Rise in respiratory illnesses prompts further caution this holiday season: family doctor
As families set out to enjoy a holiday season free of COVID-19 restrictions in Canada, one doctor suggests people should still take protective measures to combat the rise in respiratory illnesses leaving medical teams on high alert.
Buying online? Look at the return policy before checking out to avoid unexpected fees
As some retailers rethink the way they handle online returns, anyone still shopping this holiday season may want to give those policies a read before hitting the checkout button.
'One side or the other': Coutts, Alta. still a village divided after convoy blockade
The sound of blaring horns that echoed through this village 10 months ago has been replaced by the steady hum of semi-trailer trucks filing through the border crossing between Alberta and the United States.
Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France in instant classic on penalties
Lionel Messi's once-in-a-generation career is complete. The Argentina superstar is finally a World Cup champion.
Why we can't get enough of the 'Wednesday' dance
Wednesday Addams doesn't do anything by accident. So when the spirit of dance possessed the typically morose teen at her school dance in the new Netflix series bearing her name, it caused an immediate stir, onscreen and off.
'Hallowed space': Divers pull 275 artifacts from 2022 excavation of Franklin ship
Eleven metres below the surface of the Northwest Passage, deep within the wreck of one of Capt. John Franklin's doomed ships, something caught the eye of diver Ryan Harris. Harris was in the middle of the 2022 field season on the wreck of HMS Erebus.
Argentina dominates as World Cup Golden Ball, player award winners revealed
After Argentina claimed the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy, the association confirmed the winners for several individual awards, including the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot. CTVNews.ca has the breakdown.
Ukraine leader calls for global peace summit in video message
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday proposed holding a global peace summit this winter, in a video message Kyiv was hoping would be broadcast ahead of the soccer World Cup final in Qatar, although it appeared unlikely FIFA would allow the move.
London
-
London Knights player falls to death, LPS Major Crime Section investigating
The London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime Section is investigating after a man fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building on Saturday morning. Hours later, CTV News London learned the deceased was London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov.
-
London’s homeless receive boost with food and clothing
Dozens of Londoners in the east end of the city received a needed boost Sunday morning. The 'Risk Takers' are a treatment and recovery group, and were making food and handing out donations to some of London's most vulnerable ahead of the Christmas holidays.
-
Local Christmas display dazzling viewers, fundraising for charity
As the clock turns to 5:30 p.m., the switches get turned on at the Vanleeuwen home in Ilderton, Ont. to reveal a Christmas display of epic proportions. Inspired by his childhood, Jeff Vanleeuwen has spent a decade perfecting the holiday light show.
Windsor
-
'This is their stadium': World Cup fans pack Manchester Pub in Windsor, Ont.
After a month of soccer, people around the globe gathered to watch France and Argentina play the final game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, including many in Windsor who congregated Sunday at the Manchester Pub. It’s become the unofficial home of the World Cup in downtown Windsor during the tournament, which ran from Nov. 20 through Dec. 18 in Doha, Qatar.
-
Snowbirds to make a stop in Leamington, Ont. next summer
Canada’s most popular high-flying aerobatic show is coming to the Windsor, Ont. region in 2023. The Snowbirds have released their 2023 schedule, and the touring airshow is making a stop in Leamington.
-
Downtown Windsor, Ont. unveils Winter Works art collection
Downtown Windsor just got more colourful and whimsical with the addition of its first ever 'Winter Works' art collection featuring two local artists.
Barrie
-
Snow squall warning issued for parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka
A snow squall warning that could bring up to 35 cm of snow has been issued for Simcoe County and Muskoka.
-
Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France in instant classic on penalties
Lionel Messi's once-in-a-generation career is complete. The Argentina superstar is finally a World Cup champion.
-
Northern Ontario
-
OPP in the northeast need more communicators
The North East Region OPP are looking to hire more communication staff; these personnel are often referred to as dispatchers.
-
London Knights player falls to death, LPS Major Crime Section investigating
The London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime Section is investigating after a man fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building on Saturday morning. Hours later, CTV News London learned the deceased was London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov.
-
FedNor invests $1.3M in the northeast
Friday, Patty Hajdu, the minister of Indigenous Services and minister responsible for FedNor announced more than $1.35 million in funding for five Indigenous projects located in northeastern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
As it happened: Argentina beats holders France on penalties to win 2022 World Cup
Argentina and France went all the way in the FIFA men's World Cup final on Sunday and the South American side prevailed on penalties to lift the 2022 trophy. CTVNews.ca brings you what went down in Qatar.
-
Ottawa LRT to reopen after mechanical failure
Ottawa’s light rail transit line was expected to fully reopen Sunday afternoon after a mechanical failure forced a section to close late Saturday night.
-
Rise in respiratory illnesses prompts further caution this holiday season: family doctor
As families set out to enjoy a holiday season free of COVID-19 restrictions in Canada, one doctor suggests people should still take protective measures to combat the rise in respiratory illnesses leaving medical teams on high alert.
Toronto
-
Toronto community to come together to decry hate during menorah lighting Sunday
The entire east Toronto community is invited to come together and stand in solidarity with the Jewish community against hate and anti-Semitism during a menorah lighting event Sunday evening at Woodbine Park.
-
Man killed in downtown Toronto early Sunday morning
Toronto police are investigating a murder in downtown Toronto.
-
Downtown Toronto stabbing escalated after dispute over liquor: witnesses
The victim of an early morning stabbing in downtown Toronto Sunday is being mourned by residents of a nearby shelter.
Montreal
-
COP15: Delegates close to major biodiversity agreement, says environment minister
A global agreement to protect a significant portion of the world's land and water will be reached in time for the end of COP15 in Montreal, federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault predicted Sunday. The Canadian minister spoke on the eve of the last official day of the conference as negotiators worked on a proposed agreement that would include funding provisions totalling several hundred billion dollars.
-
Studying for a better future: Meet the Montreal students devoted to the climate cause
As the COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal winds to a close, CTV News is sharing the perspectives of four local students confronting the issue from the inside out. And these students had a message for conference attendees: talk is cheap. It’s time for real, fast, concrete solutions.
-
WATCH\
WATCH\ | CTV News at 6 for Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022
Atlantic
-
New N.B. law allows supported decision-making for intellectually disabled residents
New Brunswick's lieutenant-governor gave assent Friday to the province's Supported Decision-Making and Representation Act, which will allow people with intellectual disabilities to appoint those who will assist in important choices they make.
-
Meningococcal disease outbreak at Dalhousie University surprises students
Public Health said it vaccinated hundreds of staff and students on Friday and Saturday. They will also be reaching out to people who were unable to visit the clinic over the weekend and discuss options for getting the vaccine.
-
One person found dead following house fire in Sydney
One person has died following a house fire in Sydney, N.S., on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
'Really traumatic': Winnipeg store workers attacked with bear spray
A Winnipeg store owner is calling for stricter penalties for using bear mace on people after several of his staff members were hit with the spray.
-
Winnipeg police respond to two shootings in 24-hour span
The Winnipeg Police Service responded to two separate shootings this weekend, which took place about 24 hours apart.
-
Winnipeg hotel fire leaves woman in critical condition; police investigating
A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition early on Sunday morning due to a fire at a Winnipeg hotel.
Calgary
-
Calgary families take home Christmas presents from firefighter toy drive
Nearly 4,000 gifts were handed out to less fortunate families in Calgary on Sunday as part of the annual Calgary Firefighters Toy Association party at the Telus Convention Centre.
-
'One side or the other': Coutts, Alta. still a village divided after convoy blockade
The sound of blaring horns that echoed through this village 10 months ago has been replaced by the steady hum of semi-trailer trucks filing through the border crossing between Alberta and the United States.
-
Gunshots fired at Delburne, Alta., home Sunday morning
RCMP are looking for tips from the public after a home east of Red Deer was shot at early Sunday morning.
Edmonton
-
'Their safe zone': Special shopping spree helps immunocompromised kids, families
Families with immunocompromised or seriously ill children got to have a private shopping spree before Toys 'R' Us opened Sunday morning.
-
'One side or the other': Coutts, Alta. still a village divided after convoy blockade
The sound of blaring horns that echoed through this village 10 months ago has been replaced by the steady hum of semi-trailer trucks filing through the border crossing between Alberta and the United States.
-
Pet-friendly photos with Santa benefits Sheltered Paws animal rescue
Sherwood Park volunteers organized a fundraiser photo session with Santa on Sunday that welcomed pet owners to bring their furry friends.
Vancouver
-
Snowfall warning lifted for B.C.'s South Coast, travel conditions remain challenging
A snowfall warning for B.C.'s South Coast was lifted Sunday afternoon, but conditions remained challenging on the roads and flight delays continued.
-
'Very disappointed in the health-care system:' B.C. man waiting 4 years for back surgery
A Chilliwack, B.C. man who’s been waiting four years for back surgery is slowly seeing his health and quality of life deteriorate.
-
Man charged after 2 people stabbed in Coquitlam home, RCMP say
A man and a woman who were stabbed inside a Coquitlam home on Saturday afternoon are expected to survive their injuries, according to police.