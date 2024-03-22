KITCHENER
    • Truck driver charged after traffic lights, telecommunications wires knocked down in Guelph

    Guelph police have charged a waste collection driver after a collision knocked down traffic lights and telecommunication lines Thursday morning.

    The crash at the intersection of Clair Road West and Gosling Gardens happened around 8:35 a.m. leaving some residents throughout the city without internet access well into the night.

    Roads in the area were also closed for most of the day while crews worked to restore service and complete repairs.

    Police said the truck’s collection forks became snagged on the telecommunications lines, pulling down two light standards.

    The 50-year-old truck driver was charged with careless driving

