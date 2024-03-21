Roads closed after truck knocks down traffic lights, telecommunications wires in Guelph

A section of Clair Road West in Guelph’s south end is closed after a waste collection truck knocked down traffic lights and telecommunications lines, Guelph police say.

Police posted about the collision on Twitter at 9:03 a.m. Thursday.

Clair Road is closed in both directions between Gordon Street and Clairfields Drive. Part of Gosling Gardens has also been blocked off.

A Guelph police spokesperson said Rogers crews are on scene making repairs. Two traffic signal poles will also need to be replaced, police said.

Crews work to fix a traffic light posts knocked down in a crash on Clair Road in Guelph on March 21, 2024. (Chris Thomson)

In a notice posted online, Rogers reported an internet, TV, and home phone interruption in parts of Guelph. The company said it was caused by an aerial fibre cut caused by a truck accident.

Although service was restored to most customers by 11:30 a.m., total restoration is expected to take up to 12 hours, Rogers said. The company did not say how many customers are impacted.

Police said no one was hurt in the crash.