Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge have extended their snow events through noon on Thursday.

Residents cannot park on streets until the snow event has ended.

Those who do not abide by the snow event can face an $80 fine or risk being towed.

The extension was cited in order for city crews to be able to completely plow the cities.

These events were prompted by heavy snow, ice pellets and freezing rain.

According to a press release, the City of Kitchener said that the extension would allow crews to do another full plow of the city.