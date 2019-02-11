

CTV Kitchener





The cities of Kitchener and Waterloo have declared snow events beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 11.

In press releases issued on Monday afternoon, both cities induced the no-parking rules in order to allow plows to properly clear streets.

The declarations come in light of Environment Canada's forecast for the region, which is calling for as much as 20 cm of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain.

For Waterloo, the event was declared for 48 hours, twice the length of the event for Kitchener.

Residents of both cities will have until 11:59 p.m. on Monday to remove their cars from city streets.

Violators can face $80 tickets or have their vehicles towed.

Later, the Township of North Dumfries also declared a 24-hour snow event.