Advertisement
Transport truck reportedly stolen, driven around Guelph
Published Wednesday, April 28, 2021 11:40AM EDT
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
Share:
KITCHENER -- Guelph police are looking for a joyrider who reportedly stolen a transport truck and drove it around the city.
The tractor trailer was stolen around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, driven to several spots around Guelph, and ended up at a commercial property on Highway 6, according to officials.
Police say the driver had struck a light standard at the property and caused damage to the trailer.
The truck company reported the stolen truck just before 6 a.m. that morning, tracked it using a GPS, and helped police find it abandoned at a business on Silvercreek Parkway.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.