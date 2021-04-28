KITCHENER -- Guelph police are looking for a joyrider who reportedly stolen a transport truck and drove it around the city.

The tractor trailer was stolen around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, driven to several spots around Guelph, and ended up at a commercial property on Highway 6, according to officials.

Police say the driver had struck a light standard at the property and caused damage to the trailer.

The truck company reported the stolen truck just before 6 a.m. that morning, tracked it using a GPS, and helped police find it abandoned at a business on Silvercreek Parkway.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.