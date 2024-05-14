Woman arrested as part of southwestern Ontario fraud investigation involving over 50 charges

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a woman in connection to a fraud investigation that has seen authorities lay more than 50 charges, and recover nine stolen vehicles.

Investigators say 28-year-old Alexandra Krafchek Alfaro, who was previously wanted on 25 charges, was charged with several additional offences on Monday including:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000 (two counts)

Possession of an identity document

Theft under $5,000

Failure to Comply with Undertaking

On Monday around 9:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle, with a male driver and Alfaro, the passenger.

Police found the vehicle in a shopping plaza parking lot near Glasgow Street and Ira Needles Boulevard.

Officials determined the suspicious vehicle was involved in a gas theft in Woolwich Township earlier in the day.

When officers arrived and tried to conduct a traffic stop, they say the grey Hyundai Elantra sped away, drove over landscaping features and narrowly missed a marked police cruiser.

Around 9:50 p.m., officers found the woman involved inside a business at the plaza and arrested her.

The investigation continues, as police look for the outstanding male suspect, and the vehicle which was determined to be stolen.

Ongoing investigation

This is part of an ongoing investigation into fraudulent vehicle rentals that began in March.

More than 50 charges have already been laid in connection to the investigation.

Investigators said several people from Waterloo Region were providing stolen identity documents to obtain vehicle rentals across southwestern Ontario.

They said the suspects never returned the vehicles.

At least five people have already been charged, and police have linked the suspects to a series of thefts from used-car dealerships.

Investigators were told the suspects went to the dealerships, handed over stolen identity documents to get test drives of the vehicles, and then never came back.