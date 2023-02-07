Transit hub in Kitchener could cost $24M more than expected

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE @ 9 ET

LIVE @ 9 ET | Biden says in State of Union that US is 'unbowed, unbroken'

U.S. President Joe Biden is using his State of the Union address Tuesday night to call on Republicans to work with him to 'finish the job' of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he seeks to overcome pessimism in the country and navigate political divisions in Washington.

Texas man jailed in Dallas monkey case says he'd do it again

A 24-year-old man now linked to an unusual string of crimes that kept the Dallas Zoo on the lookout for missing animals told police that after he swiped two monkeys from their enclosure, he took them onto the city's light rail system to make his getaway, court records show.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver