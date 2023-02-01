Waterloo Region’s encampment court ruling sends 'very strong message' to cities across the province

The encampment at Victoria and Weber Streets pictured on Jan. 28, 2023. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News Kitchener) The encampment at Victoria and Weber Streets pictured on Jan. 28, 2023. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver