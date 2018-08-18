Featured
Trailer comes loose on 401 causing crash
Part of the 401 near Hespeler Rd. was shutdown for a crash involving a camper. (Courtesy: Shaun Sutter)
CTV Kitchener
At least two westbound lanes of the 401 were shut down Saturday night after a trailer being towed became unhitched.
The trailer rolled several times and was hit by another vehicle near Hespeler Road.
OPP say no one was seriously hurt.
A rotator will be called in to remove the trailer from the highway.