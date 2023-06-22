Tractor-trailers collide on Highway 401

Crews were called to clean-up following a crash involving two semi-trucks on Highway 401 near Cambridge on Thursday afternoon.

In a tweet posted just after 4 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) reported one of the drivers had been charged with careless driving.

Viewer video submitted to CTV News shows a truck crossing three lanes of traffic and colliding into a passing tractor-trailer. The trucks both slam into the concrete median separating east and westbound traffic.

The video shows the crash happened just a few kilometres east of the Cambridge OnRoute.

Lane closures were temporarily implemented as crews dealt with a diesel spill.

A photo shared by OPP showed one of the trucks with extensive damage to its front end. The front wheels of the vehicle appeared to have broken off the axle

Officials did not immediately reply when asked if anyone was injured.