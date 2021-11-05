Tractor trailer rollover closes eastbound lane on Hwy. 401 in Cambridge

Cambridge -

A driver has been charged with careless driving after a tractor trailer rollover on Highway 401 in Cambridge Thursday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police say the vehicle rolled over around 6 p.m. while driving eastbound on Highway 401 and Franklin Boulevard.

No injuries were reported.

The crash caused extensive damage to the highway and a fuel spill into the ditch.

The middle eastbound 401 lane and ramp to Franklin Boulevard are closed while crews clean up the scene.

OPP say they expect the closures to remain in place throughout the morning and possibly the afternoon.

No further information has been given at this time.