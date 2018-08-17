

CTV Kitchener





Forty teams in four divisions competed in an all-day ball hockey tournament in Fergus.

The fundraiser, hosted by NHL brothers Jamie, Tye and Brock McGinn, raised money for Big Brothers Big Sisters Centre Wellington, which serves about 300 children annually.

The brothers are from Fergus, and spent the day raising money for kids in their community.

Twenty NHL players joined in on the action, allowing kids to participate next to the pros.

This is the first installment of the McGinn Brothers’ Big Game, which is currently slated to be a two-year event.