

The Canadian Press





Ontario Provincial Police say two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing a tractor trailer carrying $100,000 worth of beer.

Officers responded to a report of a theft of a tractor trailer full of beer from Oxford County early Monday morning.

The owner of the truck contacted police and advised that the vehicle's tracker showed it in Huron East north of Brussels.

Police say they were able to recover the vehicle, its cargo, and arrest two men at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.