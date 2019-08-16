

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





Oxford County OPP are investigating after roughly $187,000 worth of cheese was stolen.

Police say they responded to reports of a theft in East Zorra-Tavistock Township on Tuesday.

It was determined the theft happened around 7:45 a.m. at a Hope Street West address on August 9.

Officials say an unknown man went to a business and provided paperwork for a shipment of cheese bound for New Brunswick.

After the trailer was loaded, the man allegedly left in a blue-coloured transport truck.

Several inquiries were made after the shipment of cheese failed to arrive at its destination.

It was later discovered that fraudulent paperwork had been provided and the cheese loaded into the transport truck was stolen.

Police did not release the identity of the suspect and continue to investigate.