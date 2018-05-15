

CTV Kitchener





A tractor suffered significant damage when it was hit with several shotgun rounds.

Haldimand County OPP say the shooting occurred sometime between 8 p.m. Sunday and 6:45 a.m. Monday at a farm on Hines Road, north of Dunnville.

The trailer was parked in a field at the time, and was not occupied.

It received damage to its windows and steering column.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.