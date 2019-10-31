

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Three tow truck drivers are facing charges after allegedly parking too close to a car crash on Wednesday.

Regional police say that a three-vehicle crash happened at Fischer-Hallman Road and Glasgow Street at around 5:10 p.m.

As emergency services responded, someone complained that two unmarked tow trucks had parked on the north sidewalk. Police say that a third truck arrived shortly after.

When officers arrived, they investigated before charging the tow truck drivers with positioning a tow truck within 200 metres of an accident.

Police say two of them were also charged with careless driving and had their trucks seized until the matter is resolved in court.

The accused haven't been identified.