A driver has been charged after allegedly failing to move over for emergency vehicles on the highway.

On March 17, a provincial police officer was doing a traffic stop with a tow truck on Highway 6 near Laird Road. Their vehicles were parked on the shoulder with their emergency lights activated.

Police say the tow truck driver, wearing a reflective vest, was crouched on the truck loading a vehicle that was being impounded.

That’s when the front end of the truck was hit by a northbound vehicle, which almost hit him in the process.

On April 2, police announced that the driver of that vehicle, a 20-year-old Chatham woman, has been charged with dangerous driving.

She is due in a Guelph court on April 16.

In January, a tow truck driver was hit on Highway 7/8 while assisting a vehicle on the shoulder.

Tow truck drivers are included in the "fail to move over" law that mandates drivers give space to authorized vehicles on the side of the road.