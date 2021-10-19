Toronto resident charged with abduction of Perth County youth

Perth County -

Provincial police say a Toronto resident is accused of kidnapping a youth in Perth County.

Thirty-six-year-old Corygon Allicock is facing one count of abduction of a person under 14.

Allicock is currently in custody, pending a bail hearing.

This investigation involves the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and the Toronto Police Service.

The OPP say the investigation is ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to come forward.