Toronto man defrauded more than $90K from Guelph bank: police

Guelph police have charged a Toronto man for defrauding more than $90,000 from a Guelph bank branch in 2020.

According to a news release, the man went into a bank in the city’s south end on Aug. 31, 2020 and used a fake driver’s licence to get a new bank card. Police said the man was impersonating a client and had “personal details about an actual client.”

The man was able to wire transfer $93,700 to a different bank account, saying the money would be used to buy a property in Toronto.

Officials said the victim realized the transfer was happening but wasn’t able to contact the bank in time to stop it. The bank then refunded the victim the full amount. The bank recovered around $75,000, but still lost nearly $19,000.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday.

A 35-year-old Toronto man was charged with identity theft, impersonation, fraud over $5,000, laundering proceeds of crime and failing to comply with a judicial order.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22.